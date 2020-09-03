South Africa: Worcester Police Arrests Four Suspects for Murder and Possession of Unlicensed Firearm

press release

Members attached to the Anti-Gang Unit in Worcester have on Tuesday, 01 September 2020, acted on information about suspects that were in possession of an unlicensed firearm at a house in Avian Park in Worcester. Police proceeded to the address and conducted a search where they found a rifle with a scope. It was later discovered that the rifle was reported stolen in Saron.

In an unrelated matter, on Wednesday, 02 September 2020, Worcester police arrested a 27-year-old man for alleged murder of a 31-year-old woman that occurred on Tuesday, 01 September 2020 in Riverview flats in Worcester. It is alleged that the victim, was stabbed in the abdomen by the suspect. The victim was taken to a hospital where she died upon arrival.

All four suspects aged 16, 18, 19 and 27 are due to appear in the Worcester Magistrate's Court once they are charged.