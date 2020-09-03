Tanzania: Klm, Qatar and Ethiopian Airlines to Add More Flights to Tanzania

Dar es Salaam — Three major international airlines (KLM, Qatar and Ethiopian airlines) are set to increase the number of flight frequency to Tanzania three months after the country opened its airspace to passenger flights.

Ethiopian Airlines which was the first to resume flights to the Julius Nyerere International Airport is set to increases flights from four landings weekly to 14.

According to the Kilimanjaro Airports Development Company (Kadco) official, Catherine Mwakatobe, KLM has increased flights from one to four whereas Qatar Airways on the other hand has increased scheduled flights from three to 12.

As part of the continued resumption Rwandair will now have three flights landing at Kilimanjaro International Airport three times a week.

Turkish Airlines which used to operate several flights from Istanbul to KIA before the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic is yet to resume.

"These airlines have sent a strong message to the world that is worth noting that Tanzania is free from the killer coronavirus," said Catherine Mwakatobe.

Yesterday, Ethiopian Airlines' Dream-liner aircraft landed at the Kilimanjaro International Airport (KIA) where the crew and passengers were received by some government officials including the Kilimanjaro Regional Commissioner Anna Mghwira.

Tanzania was the first East African country to open its airspace following the reduction in the number of coronavirus cases, Kenya on the other hand opened its skies on August 1.

Latest reports show that Uganda is scheduled to open its borders and Entebbe International Airport on October 1, the facility has been closed since March when the country recorded its first Covid-19 case.