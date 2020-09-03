Uganda: Express Were Expecting Fufa Verdict On Galiwango

Express say Fufa ruling on the Disan Galiwango case should serve as a warning to players and clubs who do not respect contracts.

The Fufa Dispute Resolution Chamber concluded in the case in which the Red Eagles were challenging Galiwango's move to Vipers that the player had breached an agreement with Express.

Galiwango was henceforth ordered to pay Express a total cost of Shs25m before he can get a playing license.

"We let football win," Express Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Isaac Mwesigwa, who says he expected the decision, told Daily Monitor, "At least he has not gone for free and others should learn to respect contracts."

On their part, Vipers are distancing themselves from the case, insisting that Galiwango's contract with Express had expired when they signed him.

"But as our player now," Vipers spokesperson Abdu Wasike told this newspaper, "We shall support him."

Fufa's ruling concluded that Galiwango should refund the Shs15m he signed on a pre-contract with Express. "Disan is (also) ordered to pay compensation for breach of his obligations vis-à-vis the club, Express FC, under the preliminary contract/pre-contract in the amount of UGX10m," reads in part the ruling.

"Disan shall not be issued a player's licence until the total amount of UGX25m (is paid to Express).

How he ended at Vipers

Prior to Galiwango's unveiling via video on a four-year contract by Vipers on July 1, the defender had been a long-standing subject of a move to KCCA.

But because Express had committed Galiwango to a written agreement in November last year to extend his stay at Wankulukuku for two years, it proved difficult for KCCA.

KCCA were even willing to refund Express the Shs15m the Red Eagles had given Galiwango, 22, to sign that extension agreement last year.

But the Red Eagles chairman, Kiryowa Kiwanuka, made it clear to KCCA or any other suitors they had to transact business on Express' terms.

Kitende-based Vipers had been laying in wait.

And they waited patiently until after June 30, when Galiwango's old contract (before the November pre-contract) would run out, to announce him as their player. To them, they had signed a free player.

Daily Monitor understands that in January, after realising that Galiwango's old contract was expiring in under six months, Express intensified negotiations to effect the November pre-contract agreement with the player. Around February/March, chairman Kiwanuka is said to have called the boy into his office and asked him why he was not extending his contract as earlier agreed.

Galiwango again expressed a desire to stay but for some reason could not sign the real contract he committed to in November.

About the same time, then CEO Hamza Jjunju left his position as negotiations with the player stalled, with some at the club blaming him for the stalling.

The more KCCA intensified the interest the more Express held onto that pre-contract extension agreement, which addendum was attached to Galiwango's old contract.

And even when Vipers pounced late on, Express CEO Mwesigwa remained confident football would win. Well, he believes it has.