Uganda U-17 Girls Hope for the Best, Prepare for Worst

Uganda's U-17 Women Team should be in camp preparing for the first leg of their second round Fifa World Cup qualifier with Cameroon due October 30 at Star Times Stadium Lugogo.

However the lockdown enforced to curb the Coronavirus pandemic means they continue to wait in uncertainty.

Given that the players have been home with little or no supervised exercise, Fufa thought having them in camp for two months starting from the end of August would have been ideal. Coach Ayub Khalifan actually believes "we should have been in camp like yesterday."

"The girls' bodies are growing and now that they have not played for over five months, we have a lot of work to do to put them in the right shape."

Some of the players have furnished their coach with video clips but he says they are unreliable and if the lockdown continues, Khalifan might be forced to "go around visiting them to evaluate their progress." The 35 summoned players are indeed expected to put in a shift after Fufa disbursed $100 (Shs380,000) to them to aid their 'home training.' But that is not the end of the story for them.

Deafening silence

The continued silence, from President Yoweri Museveni despite numerous discussions between sports leaders and scientists on Standard Operating Procedures to manage the pandemic, on the fate of sports this year also puts the game in balance.

Government's support towards athletes to the Diamond League offers hope that Cameroon will be allowed into the country for the first leg and that Uganda would also be allowed to fly out for the second leg. But if both countries fail to assure Fifa and Caf of these possibilities, the teams might have to play a one-off encounter in a neutral venue like what happened from the quarter final stages of Europe's club competitions.

"We are still engaging government to allow us start on preparations," Fufa's head of communications Ahmed Hussein, said.

"But if the lockdown continues, we are aware that what happened with Uefa can happen here. Of course the organizing committee retains the authority to make any changes to the competition and if that happens, they will find us ready."

QUOTING THE LAW

Regulation 6

Regulation Six of the Fifa U-17 Women World Cup that speaks of withdrawal, unplayed matches and abandoned matches states that: If a Participating Member Association withdraws or a match cannot be played or is abandoned as a result of force majeure, the Fifa Organising Committee shall decide on the matter at its sole discretion and take whatever action is deemed necessary.

Regulation 36

Regulation 36 also states that: Any matters not provided for in these Regulations and any cases of force majeure shall be decided by the Fifa Organising Committee. All decisions shall be final and binding and not subject to appeal.