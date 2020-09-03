South Africa: Diversity, Multiculturalism, Ubuntu and the Azaan Judgment

opinion

The KwaZulu-Natal High Court judgment in favour of a Hindu man who objected to the Muslim call to prayer missed a golden opportunity of giving a truly South African flavour to the right of property by infusing it with the concept of ubuntu, neighbour law and peaceful coexistence.

"O mankind! Be conscious of your sustainer who created you out of one entity and out of it created its mate, and out of the two spread abroad a multitude of men and women. And remain conscious of God in whose name you demand your rights from one another and of these ties of kinship. Verily God is ever watchful over you." Chapter 4 (Women) verse 1 (Holy Quran).

"O mankind, indeed we have created you from a single (pair) of a male and a female, and made you into nations and tribes that you may know one another." Chapter 26 (Chambers) verse 13 (Holy Quran).

The universal religion of Islam endorses the view that although we humans may look and seem different, we are all, in fact, related and we share the same origin and ancestry. It calls on mankind in general to maintain good and constructive contact with other fellow...