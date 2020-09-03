Angola: Agriculture Minister Clarifies Death of Cattle From Chad

Pixabay
Cattle
3 September 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angola's minister of Agriculture and Fisheries António Francisco de Assis Wednesday said technical errors related to restocking process of the animals were the cause of the deaths of 105, out of the 1,500 cattle from Chad.

António Francisco de Assis was speaking to the press after his visit to Camabatela, northern Cuanza Norte province.

Among the factors that contributed to the deaths of the livestock, happened in April, he cited the lack of adequate infrastructure in the farms, medicine shortage and lack of scientific systems for the animal's quarantine.

Other factors include the lack of methodologies, training, strictness and responsibility by cattle breeders.

"We have serious structural problems in the country, such as the lack of medicines, vaccines, laboratory and veterinarians. But we are working on correcting the mistakes", the minister stressed.

The head of the Provincial Department of the Institute of Veterinary Service in Cuanza Norte, Joao Alfredo, has confirmed that the death of animals started shortly after their arrival in the region, after having observed a lockdown period in Quiminha agribusiness complex in Luanda, where they underwent laboratory tests to assess their health condition.

As part of the Camabatela Highlands Cattle Restocking Programme and a deal signed with Chad, Angola started to receive in March this year the first 5,000 head of cattle of a total of 75,000 that will be delivered along the eight coming years, to settle down a Usd 100 million debt.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Drama as Kenyan Socialite Vera Sidika's Ex Parades Her Nude Pics
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Guinean Opposition Vows Protests As President Goes for Third Term
Kenyan Minister Releases Names of Suspected Al-Shabaab Funders

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.