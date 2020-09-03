Tanzania: Membe's Four Questions to CCM Candidate

3 September 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Louis Kolumbia

Dar es Salaam — ACT-Wazalendo presidential candidate Bernard Membe yesterday asked residents of Kilwa North constituency in Lindi Region to pose four questions to CCM's presidential hopeful including the whereabouts of people missing in Coast Region and Kilwa Masoko.

The ex-Foreign Affairs minister told citizens to demand to know the fate of natural gas projects planned for southern regions have gone, why there were no permanent roads to villages as well as reasons for government intervention in the cashews business.

"The ACT-Wazalendo government will ensure perpetrators are found and provide details of the missing people's whereabouts," he said.

He said if the CCM government fails to give them answers to those questions, then they shouldn't vote in back at all.

He said after October 28, once he would be declared the winner, he would work hard to reinstate the country's lost respect in the international arena. "I will not be a person of sacking public servants shamelessly and appoint their replacement everyday. Appointment of local government executives will be left in the hands of the Prime Minister," he said.

He assured citizens that their fishing gears will not be destroyed, rather kangomba (mddlemen) will be formalized and properly engaged in the business.

Related Stories

ACT-Wazalendo's Bernard Membe outlines his priorities if elected President

Membe to face Magufuli in October polls as ACT presidential candidate

LIVE: ACT- Wazalendo kicks off 2020 election campaigns in Lindi

Bernard Membe appointed ACT-Wazalendo's chief advisor

He said citizens have been hit hard by economic hardships due to implementation of poor economic policies.

"You are supposed to pay for treatment expenses when your relatives die, but the ACT-Wazalendo government will end that," he said.

According to him, the party pledges provision of universal health insurance.

Welcoming Mr Membe, party vice chairperson Dorothy Semu said ACT-Walendo has picked the best candidates that would assure women with clean and safe water and equal representation in policy and decision making organs.

Speaking during the meeting, the running mate Prof Omari Fakih Hamad said he has been asked by the Zanzibaris that Kilwa Masoko residents should all vote for ACT-Wazalendo.

"This will enable us to continue with the journey to fight for justice in the Union between Tanganyika and Zanzibar. I urge you to vote for Mr Membe and other party's candidates for parliamentarian and councillorship," he said.

Party's parliamentary candidate Seleman Bungara also known as Bwege said after the 2015 General Election, fishermen's fishing gears were set ablaze, provided with low prices of crops including sesame and cashews, hence lacking political legitimacy for re-election.

"It's during this government that some people have gone missing and others abducted," he claimed.

Mr Membe's arrived in Kilwa Masoko yesterday a day after launching his campaigns at Mpilipili Primary School grounds in Lindi town.

In Kilwa North, the convoy was welcome by party cadres, members and supporters who led the motorcade to the Benjamin Mkapa grounds in the constituency.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Drama as Kenyan Socialite Vera Sidika's Ex Parades Her Nude Pics
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Guinean Opposition Vows Protests As President Goes for Third Term
Was Russia Behind the Coup in Mali?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.