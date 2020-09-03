South Africa: Tribute to Nathaniel - Eldorado Park Hails Artist's Mural in Memory of Slain Down Syndrome Teenager

analysis

Artist Graham Mckuur, popularly known as 'Dimms', has channelled the anguish over the fatal shooting of Nathaniel 'Lockie' Julies by airbrushing a mural as a tribute to the 16-year-old.

Nathaniel Julies was allegedly gunned down by police officers from the Eldorado Park SAPS on 27 August 2020. His death led to unrest as the community demanded justice.

Said Dimms: "I feel so sorry for his mother and his family. God alone knows their suffering. As a parent, I would not want anything to happen to my kids. The reason why I did this is because I am still part of this community and it is the least I can do. It is a really sad thing, but maybe this death is not in vain -- it will teach the community to stand united and to stand strong against any form of injustice."

A passerby takes a photo of the mural commemorating teenager Nathaniel Julius who was shot and killed in Eldorado Park. (Photo: Shiraaz Mohamed)

Self-taught, Dimms developed a passion for art from the age of six and left his job to pursue his calling. When the news of Nathaniel's death broke, he was devastated. As a father of three,...