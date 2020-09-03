South Africa: Tribute to Nathaniel - Eldorado Park Hails Artist's Mural in Memory of Slain Down Syndrome Teenager

2 September 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Shiraaz Mohamed

Artist Graham Mckuur, popularly known as 'Dimms', has channelled the anguish over the fatal shooting of Nathaniel 'Lockie' Julies by airbrushing a mural as a tribute to the 16-year-old.

Nathaniel Julies was allegedly gunned down by police officers from the Eldorado Park SAPS on 27 August 2020. His death led to unrest as the community demanded justice.

Said Dimms: "I feel so sorry for his mother and his family. God alone knows their suffering. As a parent, I would not want anything to happen to my kids. The reason why I did this is because I am still part of this community and it is the least I can do. It is a really sad thing, but maybe this death is not in vain -- it will teach the community to stand united and to stand strong against any form of injustice."

A passerby takes a photo of the mural commemorating teenager Nathaniel Julius who was shot and killed in Eldorado Park. (Photo: Shiraaz Mohamed)

Self-taught, Dimms developed a passion for art from the age of six and left his job to pursue his calling. When the news of Nathaniel's death broke, he was devastated. As a father of three,...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

