South Africa: Hawks' Toms Arrest Three Suspects for Kidnapping and Extortion

2 September 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Pretoria — Three suspects alleged to be part of a kidnapping racket were arrested today following an investigation into a kidnapping incident where a 76-year-old elderly man was reportedly held hostage overnight at a location in Phillip Nel Park, Pretoria whilst his banking accounts were being emptied at nearby filling stations.

An intelligence driven operation by the Hawks' Tactical Operations Management Section (TOMS) at National Office in concert with Tshwane Metro Police and K9 unit as well as Tracker Connect executed the delicate rescue procedure with precision. They took up their strategic positions and identified a suspicious Hyundai i20 hatchback entering into a local petrol station with two occupants. The two suspects then exited the vehicle, went to the automatic teller machine where they withdrew money in several transactions and drove off.

The vehicle was then followed and members managed to stop it. They apprehended the two suspects who were found in possession of the victims' bank card and other valuables. The suspects then gave details of an address where the victim was being held hostage. The identified premises were accessed, one more suspect was apprehended from the premises. The shocked but unharmed victim was rescued and his vehicle was also recovered from the scene.

The vehicle that was used in the commission of a crime has been seized as well as cash, cell phones and the victims' bank cards for further investigation. All three suspects aged 34, 36 and 37, are expected to appear in a Pretoria court within 48 hours. They have been charged for kidnapping, extortion and possession of stolen property.

