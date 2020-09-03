Tanzania: Long Read - The Death of Tanzania's Utopian Dream

analysis

Julius Nyerere's reorganisation of rural society was meant to unite people under the banner of cooperation. Instead, the destruction of homes and villages led to hunger and despair.

Ali Hassan Mohammad was 20 years old when Julius Nyerere, Tanzania's first president, spearheaded a nationwide reorganising of rural society called ujamaa - meaning "familyhood" in Swahili - often referred to as "African socialism".

"It was a hopeful time. Nyerere was bringing people together and uniting us," Mohammad, now 76, says. "We are still very friendly people and cooperating with one another. A lot of that is because of Nyerere. He united all of us under one national identity."

Mohammad's perspective on ujamaa is a typical one in Tanzania. Nyerere, the country's founding father, is endearingly referred to by Tanzanians as mwalimu ("teacher") or baba wa taifa ("father of the nation") and is credited with unifying the country and pushing development through an ambitious rural socialism plan that followed decades of colonial rule - first by the Germans and then by the British following World War II.

Nyerere, alongside his ruling Tanganyika African National Union (TANU) party, mapped out plans for Tanzania in the Arusha Declaration in 1967. In the declaration, Nyerere paints a colourful picture of an utopian society based on the values of egalitarianism. In Nyerere's imagination, Tanzania would be transformed into a self-reliant country in which hard work within a cooperative framework would trump capitalist values.

The crux of this daring reconfiguration of society was villagisation - or ujamaa vijijini ("rural socialism"). Owing to the population of Tanzania being dispersed over a vast landscape and severe underdevelopment of the rural areas and agricultural sector, Nyerere envisioned collecting farmers into cooperative agricultural settlements of about 250 families.

These ujamaa villages would then be provided with equipment and facilities, along with fertiliser and seeds, to facilitate agricultural production, while making it easier for the government to distribute state services, such as education and healthcare. The villages were to become "a voluntary association of people who decide of their own free will to live together and work together for their common good", Nyerere stated.

"Nyerere made it so we were all living together in peace," Mohammad says, with pride. He sits across from his sister-in-law. She heats coffee on a charcoal stove in the dimly lit kitchen of a living compound in the northern city of Arusha in Tanzania. "There was development under Nyerere, and this is what Tanzania needed."

But despite the glorified national discourse surrounding ujamaa, some Tanzanians tell a very different story - one riddled with imprisonment without charge or trial, enforced disappearances and destroyed livelihoods.

African values

Traditional African values would become the foundation for this new economic order, Nyerere said. Tanzanians need not pull ideas from Karl Marx or Vladimir Lenin because the culture of socialism - hospitality, cooperation and hard work - was already a staple of local societies throughout Africa. Africans need only to strengthen and build on these values.

"In our traditional African society we were individuals within a community. We took care of the community, and the community took care of us. We neither needed nor wished to exploit our fellow men," Nyerere wrote in Ujamaa: Essays on Socialism. On top of the ujamaa villagisation scheme, Nyerere nationalised banks, farms and industries.

Mohammad, a former lieutenant in the Tanzanian army, says he began to see the benefits of ujamaa soon after the programme was implemented. "In the ujamaa villages they owned their land, and they had nice houses," says Mohammad, who did not live in an ujamaa village himself but travelled much of the country during his army service.

To be considered an ujamaa village, an agricultural settlement had to consist of at least 250 households and every house had to line up with specific length and height measurements. Each family in these cooperative villages, regardless of size, was allocated not more than one or two acres of land.

However, despite Nyerere's powerful rhetoric, by 1974 less than one-fifth of the rural population had volunteered to move into an ujamaa village - the lack of excitement around ujamaa among the rural population did not match Nyerere's grandiose vision of a revolutionary transformation of Tanzanian society.

Consequently, at this time, Nyerere "found coercion to have been both necessary and justified for the wider goal of establishing an ujamaa society", James Kirby, a United Kingdom-based scholar, wrote in an article exploring the subject.

From 1974 to 1976, Nyerere's policies became coercive, as millions of Tanzanians were forcibly resettled into ujamaa villages.

"This was at a significant cost," Kirby wrote. "Homes were burned and destroyed to discourage the inhabitants from returning. Both government officials and unarmed peasants had been killed in the process, with many more suffering in the long-term from a lack of food, water and sanitation in the new settlements."

According to James C Scott, who authored the book Seeing Like a State: How Certain Schemes to Improve the Human Condition Have Failed, at least five million Tanzanians were relocated under ujamaa, which "by most accounts was the largest forced resettlement scheme undertaken in independent Africa up to that time". Others have estimated that between 80 to 90 percent of the Tanzanian population were relocated into ujamaa villages.

'A child of villagisation'

Lesira Samburi is a leader in the Maasai community, a semi-pastoralist group in Tanzania and Kenya, from the village of Terat in the Simanjiro district, south of Arusha. "As pastoralists, we were not happy under ujamaa," the 66-year-old says

. "At the time, the government forced us from our lands and made us settle together. They came and burned our bomas [homesteads]."

Samburi sits on a green plastic chair next to his traditional home - constructed of cow dung, mud, wood and cowhide - and offers tea mixed with milk to other Maasai who have gathered to listen.

"At the time, we didn't know why they were doing this," Samburi adds. The Maasai, who were scattered across a vast region of land in northern Tanzania, did not own radios at the time, Samburi says. "Even when Tanzania got its independence, it took a very long time for us to hear about it. We found out maybe a year later." He chuckles as a young Maasai boy herds dozens of goats and cows through Samburi's boma.

"We heard from our leaders about this person called Nyerere, but we didn't think much of it," Samburi says. "We were busy caring for our cattle. Maybe if a plane flew above us we would assume it was him." He flashes a wide smile and the Maasai sitting around him break into laughter.

"But other than that we didn't think much about him," he says. "We were really angry at the government's policies at the time. But, in the end, most of us realised that when we are together we are provided better services. It was better for us because before each boma could be 20km apart. It was very hard for the government to provide any services to the Maasai region."

Nyerere's forced relocation of millions of Tanzanians came on the heels of TANU, which became Chama cha Mapinduzi (CCM) after TANU and the Afro-Shirazi Party (ASP) in Zanzibar merged in 1977, consolidating its power in Tanzania to create a repressive one-party state. Opposition parties were banned and public dissent was met with enforced disappearances and prison without charge or trial.

Consequently, there was little room for Tanzanians to protest against Nyerere's policies. But that did not stop some Tanzanians like Agostino Lissu Mughwai from resisting.

Tundu Lissu, Mughwai's son, is the presidential candidate for Tanzania's main opposition party Chama cha Demokrasia na Maendeleo (Chadema) for the upcoming elections in October and the former president of the Tanganyika Law Society (TLS). The 52-year-old returned to Tanzania in July for the first time since 2017, when unidentified assailants shot him numerous times in an assassination attempt.

"Those who say [ujamaa] was a good thing were those who did not experience it," Lissu says. "I'm a child of villagisation." Despite being six at the time, "I remember everything", Lissu says. "These are the kinds of memories that will remain with you forever."

In 1974, the Tanzanian government was preparing to destroy and relocate Lissu's village of Mahambe in the Ikungi district of the Singida region in central Tanzania to an area "in the middle of the forest", he says. His father, Mughwai, was a civil servant working in the local administration and therefore caught wind of the government's plans.

The area in the forest was completely barren, according to Lissu. The government made no attempts at developing it for its relocation plans. According to Lissu, villagers would be expected to build the homes themselves - after their former homes were demolished. "So my father and uncle called the villagers together and told them the government's plans," Lissu explains.

At the time, the chairperson of the Permanent Commission of Enquiry - now the Commission for Human Rights and Good Governance - in Tanzania's erstwhile capital of Dar es Salaam was a former parliament member from Lissu's district, of the same clan, and had married a woman from his village. "He was a big man, and he was one of our own," Lissu says.

Mughwai and his brother Edward Bulali, Lissu's uncle, along with several of the village elders, travelled to Dar es Salaam to voice their protests over the relocation plans. "Phone calls were made and the decision to move the village was rescinded," Lissu says. "Those people making these decisions had never even been to the village. People were just making decisions on a piece of paper."

But the Mahambe village caught the attention of local bureaucrats, who were wondering "who these bloody villagers were who were pulling strings in Dar es Salaam", Lissu says. "Our village is very small, but it has always been one of those places that punch way above its weight."

Mughwai then became a target. Local authorities demoted him, and he was handed a transfer to a barren part of Tanzania. When he refused, the local authorities told him to choose someone to go in his place.

"The next day he went with a resignation letter. He never even got his pension. He lost everything," Lissu says. Despite their unique resistance against ujamaa, the villagers in Mahambe did not get their much sought-after respite from Nyerere's policies.

'They destroyed everything'

The next threat came that same year, 1974, when government representatives informed the villagers that Mahambe was too small and did not meet the requirements of an ujamaa village. It would have to be destroyed and the villagers would be relocated into a larger ujamaa settlement.

"But my father and the villagers knew they had to do something," Lissu says. There were smaller villages around Mahambe that would have been demolished under the ujamaa policies, so "my father and his people pulled some strings again and caused those smaller villages to get demolished first and then added those people to our village".

Mahambe, therefore, was able to make the 250 household requirement. "We thought we had survived," Lissu says. "But we didn't." In Mahambe, the houses were scattered and did not conform to the specific measurements mandated by ujamaa. "My father this time didn't have the answer. And so the houses were demolished. They destroyed everything and left."

In the next several weeks Lissu's father and the villagers had to rebuild their entire village - without any government support. They used ropes made from sisal to measure the homes, making sure all the houses were built in a straight line - in fear the government would return and destroy them again.

"The years of ujamaa were the years of constant shortages," Lissu continues. "They would bring a carton of soap, which had 20 bars containing five pieces, every month. They would bring 50kg of sugar for one month. How do you ration 50kg of sugar in a village of more than a thousand people?

"We had shortages of everything, including food. And this had a lot to do with ujamaa."

Ludovick S Mwijage, 69, is the author of the book Julius K Nyerere: Servant of God or Untarnished Tyrant? Mwijage was arrested twice by Nyerere's regime - once when he criticised Nyerere's ujamaa policies in an unpublished article and the second time when he was in exile in Swaziland and abducted by Tanzanian agents. He spent in total almost two years in prison without charge or trial.

In 1985, he fled to neighbouring Rwanda and received refugee protection from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, which sent him to live in Portugal. His refugee status was then transferred to Denmark, where he has continued to reside for more than a decade.

Despite Nyerere's passionate speeches on national development and self-reliance, Mwijage says in some provinces Tanzanians were starving owing to the ujamaa policies. "There was hunger all over," Mwijage says.

Mwijage, who stayed in an ujamaa village for about a month in the northern Monduli district, says that "people were being forced into these villages like cattle. They had no option. They were being forced to do something they didn't believe in."

Mwijage, who was 22 at the time, remembers distributing food aid from the United States to residents in the ujamaa villages around Monduli. "I saw this, and I lived through this," he says. "If it was not for foreign aid, Tanzania would have collapsed like Somalia. This was the ultimate result of relocating people and herding them into collectives."

He continues: "If this was really about providing services and infrastructure, then they would have constructed the villages, set up the infrastructure and then encouraged people to live there.

"In Tanzanian society, we were always cooperating and assisting each other. We didn't need a police officer with an AK-47 standing to the side and watching over us," Mwijage adds. "This had nothing to do with socialism. It was about political control. Nyerere was a bully, and he was worse than a colonialist."

'Humanising Nyerere'

The developmentalist ideologies adopted in postcolonial Africa by various leaders, including Nyerere, were not inspired by Mao Zedong in China or Joseph Stalin in Russia, they were hand-me-downs from the colonial state, Lissu says.

"The colonial state itself was very authoritarian and repressive," Lissu says. "What we have has been a continuation of this colonial state. At independence, instead of changing this they [African leaders] actually consolidated it by giving it a nationalistic colouring. These same repressive [colonial] policies then became an instrument of development."

Lissu also makes parallels between Tanzania's current president, John Magufuli, and Nyerere. Since taking office in 2015, Magufuli has been the target of widespread criticism over his human rights violations and erosion of democratic freedoms.

His supporters often justify these policies, which have included denying freedoms of speech and the press and arresting, threatening and harassing opposition members, because Tanzania needs to prioritise its development over promoting human rights and democracy.

"The argument continues to be that we are a poor country that needs to develop quickly, and we cannot put ourselves in constitutional straitjackets," Lissu says. "But it's these developmentalist ideologies that are used to cover up dictatorships."

It is taboo to criticise Nyerere in Tanzania's public spaces. His framed photograph is firmly fixed to the walls of banks, offices and inside all government buildings. He is without a doubt a powerful symbol of national pride for Tanzanians.

But Lissu, who has a reputation of being one of Tanzania's most outspoken politicians, says he has criticised Nyerere in a "very public way". This "makes people very uncomfortable", he says. "Nyerere is our secular saint. People love to have something they can hold onto."

"If you knock Nyerere off of the pedestal, then what do we have left?" Lissu adds. "So we have to build up all of these lies around his image. But my position is that we need to humanise Nyerere. And to humanise him is not to disrespect him. It's to acknowledge that he was a human being. And he was a politician and did things that politicians do - like kill people."