Mozambique: Two More Covid-19 Deaths

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities announced on Wednesday that two more people have died from the Covid-19 respiratory disease, bringing the known death toll to 25.

According to a press release from the Ministry of Health, both deaths took place in Maputo city. One victim was a 63 year old Mozambican woman who was admitted to a private clinic on 15 August, suffering from a serious respiratory illness. She was tested for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19 on 18 August, and the clinic received the positive result two days later. She was placed under intensive care in an isolation ward, but her condition deteriorated, and she was declared dead on Sunday.

The second death was that of a 67 year old Mozambican man, who was admitted to the intensive care unit of Maputo Central Hospital on 26 August, suffering from a respiratory illness and other, unspecified, chronic diseases. He was tested for the coronavirus on the day of his admission, but the positive result was not received until Monday. But he had died three days earlier, on 28 August.

The release said that, since the first case was diagnosed on 22 March, 99,365 people have been tested for the coronavirus, 910 of them in the previous 24 hours. 641 of these samples were tested in the public sector and 269 in private laboratories.

The private sector only tested samples from Cabo Delgado (100) and Maputo city (169). Of all the samples tested, 327 were from Maputo city, 165 from Cabo Delgado, 95 from Manica, 94 from Nampula, 82 from Niassa, 50 from Tete, 47 from Sofala, 33 from Maputo province, eight from Inhambane, seven from Zambezia and two from Gaza.

832 of the samples tested gave negative results, but 78 people tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total number of positive cases since the start of the pandemic to 4,117. 74 of the new cases are Mozambicans and four are foreigners (two Portuguese citizens, an Italian and an Indian). 50 are men or boys and 28 are women or girls. One is a child under the age of five, and three are over 65 years old. The 15-24 year age group has the largest number of cases - 26, or 33 per cent of the total.

40 of the new cases are from Maputo city, and four are from Maputo province (three from Marracuene district, and one from Magude). 24 cases are from Lichinga, capital of Niassa province, and seven are from the Cabo Delgado provincial capital, Pemba. One case is from Beira, one from Nampula city, and one from Inhambane city.

In line with standard Ministry of Health procedure, all 78 newly diagnosed cases are in home isolation, and their contacts are being traced.

Over the same 24 hour period, six people were hospitalized in Maputo city isolation wards. Currently, 20 Covid-19 patients are hospitalized, 19 in Maputo city and one in Beira.

The Ministry release added that a further 45 people have made a full recovery from Covid-19, 27 of them in Maputo city, 17 in Maputo province and one in Inhambane. The total number of recoveries now stands at 2,328 (56.5 per cent of all those who tested positive since the start of the pandemic.

As of Wednesday, the geographical distribution of all 4,117 positive cases, by the provinces where they were diagnosed, was as follows: Maputo city, 1,458; Maputo province, 771; Cabo Delgado, 606; Nampula, 535; Gaza, 174; Sofala, 156; Niassa, 94; Manica, 92; Inhambane, 92; Tete, 79; Zambezia, 60.

The main Covid-19 statistics for Mozambique are now: 4,117 confirmed cases, of whom 2,328 have made a complete recovery, and 1,760 are active cases. 29 Covid-19 patients have died, 25 of the disease and four from other causes.