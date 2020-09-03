South Africa Willing to Fight Terrorism

Maputo — The South African government has offered to help Mozambique fight islamist terrorism in the northern province of Cabo Delgado - but only once it has heard from the Mozambican authorities what they require.

According to a report in the "Daily Maverick", South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor told the country's parliament on Wednesday that the Southern African Development Community (SADC) had asked Mozambique for a roadmap on its requirements from the region as long ago as May.

This request came at the summit in Harare on 19 May of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation. At that summit, Pandor said, regional heads of state had directed the SADC secretariat to explore urgently ways of sharing intelligence among member states to counter the terrorism in Mozambique and more generally.

Pandor said that, at a full SADC summit held in Maputo on 17 August, regional leaders had confirmed SADC's commitment to support Mozambique. But the summit had noted that the SADC committees that had been directed by the Harare summit to explore ways in which SADC could help Mozambique had not yet done so because Maputo had not yet submitted its roadmap of needs.

Pandor said that, once Mozambique had submitted the roadmap, South Africa and other SADC members could decide how they could help.

"If it's more intelligence support, if it's the South African Navy patrolling the coast, if it is assistance from our Defence Force, we as South Africa stand ready," Pandor told Parliament's Portfolio Committee on International Relations.

"But we must have that indication from the government of Mozambique," she said, adding that it would not be right, as one MP suggested, for South Africa to send a fact-finding mission to Cabo Delgado, as it was up to Mozambique to decide what help it needed.

Pandor told the parliamentary committee that the terrorism in Cabo Delgado had serious implications for South Africa. People displaced by the terrorist attacks, she said, might eventually seek refuge in South Africa. She noted that the current estimate is that about 250,000 people have been displaced from their homes.

She added that South Africa is interested in importing natural gas from the huge reserves that have been discovered in the Rovuma Basin off the Cabo Delgado coast. Hence the security of Cabo Delgado was of great interest to South Africa and to its energy diversification strategy.