Mozambique: Swedish Grant Against Covid-19

Maputo — The Swedish government has granted a million US dollars to support the efforts to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic in the southern Mozambican provinces of Gaza and Inhambane.

This money is intended to support the efforts of the provincial and district governments to halt the spread of the coronavirus that causes Covid-19. The support will cover 13 districts in the two provinces. It will prioritise the most vulnerable communities, which will be able to benefit from capacity building so that they can better deal with the pandemic and mnimise the effects of the disease.

The agreement was signed by the Deputy Minister of Economy and Finance, Carla Louveira, and by the Head of Cooperation at the Swedish embassy, Susanne Spets.

"This support seeks to implement the plan to respond to and prevent Covid-19", said the Swedish diplomat. "Sweden believes that local governments and communities should be in the front line. We think this action will help deal with the pandemic through the decentralised coordination of existing resources".

She stressed the need for the government to ensure that the aid granted reaches its destination in a transparent way, so that the negative economic impacts of the pandemic can be mitigated, particularly on the most vulnerable groups, such as women, children and the elderly, in the two provinces.

She added that this grant of a million dollars is in addition to the 15 million dollars Sweden has already given to the Mozambican government under the operational plan of response to Covid-19.

For her part, Louveira said the Swedish support will strengthen the government's capacity to acquire goods and services for improving the living standards of the public, at a time when the country is facing challenges of managing the Covid-19 pandemic.

"This support will strengthen the economy in the most vulnerable districts of the two provinces", she added, "as well as strengthening the preventive measures against Covid-19. The support received today shows the solidarity Sweden has towards the Mozambican people".

The government has promised to use in a careful, strategic and rigorous manner all the resources put at its disposal by its partners so as to minimise the effects of Covid-19.