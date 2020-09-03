Mozambique: Police Officer Shot Dead in Quelimane

3 September 2020
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — A Mozambican police officer shot dead one of his superiors in the central city of Quelimane on Wednesday morning, in what appears to have been a tragic accident.

The incident occurred when police were chasing suspected thieves in the Quelimane neighbourhood of Sinacurra. In the dark, a policeman opened fire and killed the head of operations of the Quelimane First Precinct.

Cited on Radio Mozambique, the spokesperson for the Zambezia Provincial Police Command, Sidner Lonzo, confirmed the shooting. He did not name either of the policemen involved.

Lonzo said a preliminary assessment of the shooting indicted there had been "an error of implementation" in the operation to catch the thieves, and the shots had been fired accidentally.

"When they were carrying out a flanking operation to ambush the criminals, one of our colleagues made a mistake, opened fire and one of his shots hit the Head of Operations of the First Precinct", said Lonzo.

Lonzo said the dead man had been an excellent police officer. "We have lost a colleague", he said, "we have lost a comrade who was making a significant contribution to maintaining order an security in Quelimane".

He said investigations are under way to establish the exact circumstances under which the shots were fired. The other members of the police unit chasing the thieves are being questioned by the National Criminal Investigation Service (Sernic). The man who opened fire is currently under detention.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: AIM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Drama as Kenyan Socialite Vera Sidika's Ex Parades Her Nude Pics
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Guinean Opposition Vows Protests As President Goes for Third Term
Was Russia Behind the Coup in Mali?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.