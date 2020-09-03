Mozambique: Police Officer Shot Dead in Quelimane

Maputo — A Mozambican police officer shot dead one of his superiors in the central city of Quelimane on Wednesday morning, in what appears to have been a tragic accident.

The incident occurred when police were chasing suspected thieves in the Quelimane neighbourhood of Sinacurra. In the dark, a policeman opened fire and killed the head of operations of the Quelimane First Precinct.

Cited on Radio Mozambique, the spokesperson for the Zambezia Provincial Police Command, Sidner Lonzo, confirmed the shooting. He did not name either of the policemen involved.

Lonzo said a preliminary assessment of the shooting indicted there had been "an error of implementation" in the operation to catch the thieves, and the shots had been fired accidentally.

"When they were carrying out a flanking operation to ambush the criminals, one of our colleagues made a mistake, opened fire and one of his shots hit the Head of Operations of the First Precinct", said Lonzo.

Lonzo said the dead man had been an excellent police officer. "We have lost a colleague", he said, "we have lost a comrade who was making a significant contribution to maintaining order an security in Quelimane".

He said investigations are under way to establish the exact circumstances under which the shots were fired. The other members of the police unit chasing the thieves are being questioned by the National Criminal Investigation Service (Sernic). The man who opened fire is currently under detention.