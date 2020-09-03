South Africa: What Is the ANC to Do With Andile Lungisa?

analysis

Late last week the ANC regional task team instructed convicted criminal and ANC councillor in the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality, Andile Lungisa, to step down as a councillor and as ANC branch task team member. Earlier this week Lungisa, who was convicted of assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm, repeated his false claim that he assaulted a fellow member of the council to defend himself against attack, and expressed reluctance to resign. This raises the question of whether the ANC can, in fact, force Lungisa (or any other of its elected representatives) to resign, and how this may impact on the election of a new mayor for Nelson Mandela Bay.

On 27 October 2017 Andile Lungisa struck a fellow Nelson Mandela Bay councillor over the head with a glass jug filled with water. He was subsequently convicted of assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm and sentenced to three years' imprisonment, one year of which was suspended. The conviction and sentence (with a minor amendment) were confirmed on appeal to the High Court. Last week the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) heard argument in the appeal of Lungisa's sentence (the conviction could not be appealed...