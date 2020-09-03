South Africa: Vejaynand Ramlakan (1958 - 2020) - Doctor, Soldier, Comrade and Patriot

analysis

For his unfailing contribution to the health and welfare of our country and the freedom of our people, we salute and honour the memory of Lieutenant-General Vejaynand Ramlakan - a father, a brother, a son of the soil, a comrade, a friend and a true patriot.

Former Surgeon General, Lieutenant-General Doctor Vejaynand (Vejay) Indurjith Ramlakan (DMG, MMS, MMB, Order of the Knights of St John) died on 27 August 2020, from a suspected heart attack. He was 62 years old.

Ramlakan, a consummate soldier and freedom fighter, headed the South African Military Health Service (SAMHS) from 2005 to 2013, and was later appointed as Chief of Corporate Services prior to his retirement in 2015. Dr Ramlakan served the dual professions he had chosen with absolute dedication - that of a military commander and strategist as well as that of a medical doctor.

Born on 28 September 1957, Ramlakan came from a family of eight children that shared a loving home with their parents in Cato Manor, Durban. When the area was declared "white" the family was forcibly moved to the then newly-built apartheid township of Chatsworth, Durban. Noting such pervasive injustices from early in childhood and into his medical career...