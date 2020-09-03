South Africa: Police Seek Missing Mother and Child - Kabega Park

2 September 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

SAPS Kabega Park detectives are urgently seeking the community's assistance in tracing a mother and her 6-year-old daughter who was last seen in Queenstown in November 2019.

According to police information, in August 2019, Sharlene Corbett (24) fetched her daughter, Harmonini Maria Corbett from her mother in Port Elizabeth and informed her mother that they were going to live in Queenstown with her father (Sharlene's father). One evening in November 2019, when Mr Corbettt returned home, he found that his daughter and her child were gone. All their clothing were also taken.

In March 2020, the minor's biological father reported them missing at the Kabega Park police station. The family suspect that Sharlene may be taking drugs and could be living in Durban in KwaZulu Natal.

Anyone who can assist police in tracing Ms Corbett and her daughter or may know of her whereabouts is asked to contact D/Sgt Deidre Harker at SAPS Kabega Park on 041 397 6838 or 063 157 2964 or Crime Stop 08600 10111 or their nearest police station.

