South Africa: Police Launch Search Operations to Locate Missing Tvet Student and Grade 7 Learner

press release

The South African Police Service in Limpopo are investigating two cases of missing persons, after a TVET College student and a Grade 7 learner were reported missing during separate incidents in the Ritavi and Hlogotlou policing areas respectively.

Kgaogelo Shai aged 20 from Mulalani Village at Sekororo went missing on 29 August 2020 at Mokgoloboto Village.

She is a student at Letaba TVET in Tzaneen and was currently staying as a lodger at Mokgoloboto village. She was last seen with her new boyfriend Ronny Kgatla, from Mokgoloboto village who apparently committed suicide on 31 August 2020.

The type of clothes she was wearing during her disappearance are unknown.

Meanwhile, the Police in Hlogotlou have also launched a search operation to find a missing teenage boy, Thabang Thulare aged 14, from Mogaung Village.

It is alleged that on 31 August 2020, the boy, who is a Grade 7 learner at Sindile Primary School, was involved in a fight at school and the school management instructed him to go home and return with his parents. It is alleged his parents were not available and since then he never came to school or returned home.

His mother was concerned after receiving his school bag with books from one of the community members. It is reported that the bag was found abandoned along the R574 road next to this village.

The Police conducted search operations in both incidents in and around the areas, and at relatives and friends without success.

Anyone with information that can assist the Police to find the two missing persons, may contact Detective Sergeant Lawrence Shikwambana at 072 373 7399 or Lieutenant Colonel Makasela Henry Mushwana at 082 451 7156 or Warrant Officer Madihlaba at 072 843 6592. Alternatively, the Crime Stop number can also be called at 08600 10111 or the nearest Police Station.

The Police investigations and search operations are still underway.