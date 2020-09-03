Tanzania's Female Vice-President Is 'Camouflage' for Magufuli's Wrongs, Say Activists

3 September 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Carien Du Plessis

Women are bearing the brunt of political attacks in Tanzania, feminist activists say, while an opposition politician is expressing misgivings about the possibility of a free and fair election next month.

Tanzania's first woman vice-president, Samia Suluhu, has merely been "camouflage" for a government that has had no interest in advancing women's rights, Tanzanian lawyer and former president of the Tanganyika Law Society, Fatma Karume, said.

"It's complete and utter camouflage," she told an online event on Wednesday night, hosted by The Resistance Bureau, an organisation hosting discussions on "democracy and the struggle for freedom".

The vice-president is the second most politically powerful position in the country and Suluhu landed the post after being chosen by President John Magufuli as his running mate ahead of the 2015 general elections.

"They stuck a woman as vice-president to cut ribbons and to go to all the things that a vice-president is supposed to be at," Karume said. "She's supposed to be the spare, she has nothing really important to do, but she is second-in-command - but she is just a spare, a spare wheel."

Karume said all the real political work was done by men, but because there is a woman as...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

