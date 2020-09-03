South Africa: Tell Me Where It Hurts - Pain Is Real, but It Can Also Be in the Mind

3 September 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Malibongwe Tyilo

Pain - the subject of ongoing study - is yet to be fully understood. Many experts in the field argue that physical pain may have far more to do with our perceptions than actual physical damage.

"Some 40% of the UK population and 20% of the world population live with daily pain. This has led the World Health Assembly to declare that pain relief should be a basic human right," says London South Bank University's renowned Professor of Pain, Mick Thacker, in his January 2020 TED talk on the subject of pain, titled "Predictive processing as a theory to understand pain".

A little closer to home, according to statistics published by The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), an independent global population health research centre at UW Medicine, part of the University of Washington: in 2007, lower back pain was ranked as number six on the list of disability causes in South Africa. A decade later, in 2017, it moved up in their rankings to number four, after HIV/Aids, headache disorders - also a category of pain ailments - and diabetes.

Thacker argues that rather than a strictly physiological sensation, pain is more a matter of perception. In illustrating...

