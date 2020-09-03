South Africa: Cape Town Activists Call for Abolishment of City's Law Enforcement Unit

analysis

The activists say that the City's land policies and spatial development disadvantage anyone who is not white. They also say that the City is victimising homeless people and criminalising their attempts to find land and shelter.

A group of civil society activists has written to the City of Cape Town regarding what they say are violent and illegal evictions being carried out by the City, specifically in Driftsands, Hangberg, Vrygrond, Observatory, Silvertown, Mfuleni, Witzenberg, Factreton and Woodstock. This comes after months of the City clashing with informal settlement dwellers, accusing them of "land invasion", the most publicly reported eviction being that of Bulelani Qholani who was forced out of his shack naked.

The activists are calling for the abolition of the City of Cape Town's law enforcement unit, the release of public land to house the poor and the enforcement of the evictions moratorium.

Reminding the City of everyone's right to housing, they invoke...