South Africa: Rail Agency Gets New Accounting Authority Following Court Order

2 September 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Suné Payne

Badisa Matshego has been appointed as the new accounting authority of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa until a permanent board is appointed. Despite losing a court case, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula maintained that he is on track towards building an agency that 'has the requisite capacity and leadership to deliver on its mandate'.

The National Treasury has appointed Badisa Matshego as the new accounting authority of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa), following a Western Cape High Court order setting aside the appointment of Bongisizwe Mpondo. Transport Minister Fikile announced this on Wednesday, 2 September, at the Prasa headquarters, Umjantshi House in Johannesburg.

The National Treasury was last week ordered to appoint an accounting officer following Judge Nathan Erasmus's decision to set aside Mbalula's appointment of Mpondo as administrator because Mbalula had not followed the correct procedures. Activist coalition #UniteBehind took Mbalula to court as they believed he had not followed the legal process to appoint an administrator at the agency.

Mbalula's appointment of Prasa administrator declared unlawful

Addressing journalists, Mbalula said he and the department would not appeal Judge Erasmus's ruling: "We found no need to delay with appealing the judgment ... We have always...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

