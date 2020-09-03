Malawi: Chakwera Commends Progress On Area 18 Interchange Road

Lilongwe — President Dr Lazarus Chakwera has applauded the work being carried out on the K7.6 billion, clover leaf area 18 interchange project in Lilongwe which is set to be commissioned in two week's time.

The president who visited the site on Wednesday in Lilongwe stated that his government plans to develop the country's cities through construction of transformative pieces of infrastructure.

"I am happy that the project is finally coming to an end. I am also happy that we have commitments so that the decongestion is not just about transport and energy works but is also connected to other developments," said President Chakwera.

Minister of Transport Sidik Mia explained that government will ensure that all other projects such as construction of dual carriageways and changes of roundabouts and bridges in different areas are executed.

"The road which the Chinese government is financing from old Mchinji roundabout right through Kanengo will be developed into a dual carriageway highway.

"The parliament roundabout right through to Shoprite which is connecting to the M1, will be a six-way road to begin construction soon," said Mia.

In his remarks, Roads Fund Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Stuart Malata said the delay in opening of the interchange was due to several challenges such as relocation of graveyards.

"The construction required a lot of digging which led to the discovery of rocks that needed a lot of blasting. By the time that was done, the rainy seasons had come, which hindered excavation works hence contributing to the delay," he explained.

The construction works of the road is being done by Mota Engil and funded from fuel levy through a bond with local commercial bank, NBS Bank.