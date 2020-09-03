Malawi: Minister Cautions Authority At Liwonde National Park to End Wildlife-Human Conflict

Balaka, September 3, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Wildlife Dr. Michel Usi has urged the African Parks, operators of Liwonde National Park, to end wildlife-human conflict which has been experienced for a long time.

Usi made the call on Wednesday on a familiarisation tour of Liwonde National Park where among other things he was briefed on the park's activities, taken to the park's control room and later flown around the Liwonde National Park on a helicopter to appreciate the park area.

He emphasised on the need for involving traditional leaders in dealing with wildlife-human conflict which he said is ideal as a lasting solution to the problems to be dealt with 'once and for all.'

The minister suggested that chiefs should also involve their subjects in finding lasting solutions to the problem which he said has been there for ages.

"I am aware that Government and African Parks have been in this partnership for some years and over the years this partnership has grown from strength to strength," the minister said.

He also acknowledged the partnership which begun with a mandate to manage a single unit, but ended up managing three parks.

The minister learnt that wildlife-human conflict is one of the park's key challenges and further observed that the conflict was a serious problem which has put communities, African Parks and the government at loggerheads over the years.

"I am aware of the animosity that this conflict has generated among the community towards the park and let me urge authorities at this park to engage the district commissioner who will together with you engage the traditional leaders around the park," Dr Usi said.

He expressed hope that the involvement of district commissioner, chiefs and their subordinates will solve the problem once and for all.

The Minister then commended Liwonde National Park for installing a hunter system and deployment of rangers saying this is a right direction to deal with the wildlife-human conflict.

Further, Dr. Ussi urged Liwonde National Park to improve in their operations so that they should be on top of parks in other countries to attract more tourists into Malawi.

Liwonde National Park Manager, Trait Reid, said the park is developing other tourism activities within the park.

He said African Parks intends to bring additional leopards into the park and is also planning to transfer elephants from Liwonde National Park to Kasungu National Park.

Reid said African Parks has already started rehabilitating Mangochi Forest Reserve and will manage the reserve and he disclosed that that African Parks has fenced 80 out of 110 kilometres of the forest such that by the end of this year this fencing will be through.

"As the Minister has said, we need to engage the communities so that they understand that all we are doing here is for the good of the Malawi nation." he added.

He said African Parks is working hard to reduce poaching and by next year the park will have all the big five to enrich diversity.

Introducing leopards on top of the already existing elephants, lions and rhinos into the park will enhance competition with other parks in the African region and beyond, Reid added.