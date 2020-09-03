Tanzania: Magufuli - Judge Me After 10 Years in Power, Not Five

The Citizen Tanzania
President John Magufuli.
3 September 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Online Reporter

THE ruling party CCM presidential candidate, Dr John Magufuli, has asked Shinyanga residents to give him another term of five years that will qualify him to be judged after 10 years.

Speaking on Thursday afternoon during a campaign held at CCM Kambarage Stadium in Shinyanga Town Dr Magufuli disclosed some mega projects to be implemented if he were elected for five more years.

He said the construction of more than 3tri/- Standard Gauge Railway linking Isaka and Shinyanga would start soon, adding that more job opportunities would be created.

Citing the CCM election manifesto, he promised his government would construct more airports and purchase more aircraft, including a cargo plane that would transport meat and other products directly to Europe.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Drama as Kenyan Socialite Vera Sidika's Ex Parades Her Nude Pics
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Guinean Opposition Vows Protests As President Goes for Third Term
Was Russia Behind the Coup in Mali?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.