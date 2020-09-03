Tanzania: Voters Will Base Decisions On Records of Contestants

3 September 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

ELECTION season is primarily supposed to be an exciting season. This stems from the fact that, it is during that period that the citizens of voting age are anxious to participate in an exercise of great significance to their lives.

By extension, those who are contextually under-age are also covered, because the climax of the electoral process produces men and women who constitute the heart of national governance.

Since the livelihood of all the people is pegged on how best or otherwise social and economic affairs are handled, the men and women who are products of the electoral process constitute a machine, as it were, that can either meet the expectations of their compatriots or let them down.

It is of utmost importance, therefore, that, the products in question be epitomes of patriotism, dedication to service, high-level integrity and selflessness.

The electoral process, therefore, bears characteristics of an examination process, whereby those seeking votes are students and the voters constitute the examiners.

In the same way that an examination taker strives to impress the examiners, an election candidate must endeavour to concretely convince the people whose support (via votes) he or she seeks to secure, that the person is worth granting the request.

That is a scenario in which Tanzania's vote-seekers and the electorate currently fit, as political parties in contention are conducting crosscountry campaigns to canvass for votes, ahead of election day October 28, 2020.

The ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) is one of the parties that is participating in the race. To its credit, its campaigns are focused on how it has fared in fulfilling pledges contained in its 2025 election manifesto. At ongoing campaign rallies, party leaders, at the helm of which is CCM presidential candidate John Pombe Magufuli, update wananchi on the strides that have been made in attaining the set goals.

These cover major sectors that include health, education, electricity, infrastructure, and water supply.

Plus, the impressive gains in curbing corruption, sealing loopholes for crooked foreigners siphoning our wealth in cahoots with local crooks, and enhancing public service delivery.

This contrasts sharply with the tendency in some opposition camp circles, where cheap politicking, one of whose characteristic is to mudsling the current government.

The electorate, though, constitutes the best judges, based on which party and candidates are worth supporting.

