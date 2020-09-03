South Africa: Tshwane - Political Intervention in Elected Local Councils Sets a Dangerous Precedent

analysis

The constitutional provisions for provincial and national interventions in municipalities are at serious risk of being abused politically and undemocratically. The dissolution of the Tshwane municipality is a case in point.

Whether democracy is invariably the most efficient way of delivering good and just government is a matter that political theorists and political scientists debate. The fact is that, in the 1990s, South Africans made a historical and, in our view, correct decision to achieve whatever good we are seeking to achieve via democracy. And not just any democracy, but one that is representative, participatory, responsive and accountable.

Like other major historical questions, this one has consequences. One is that we are wagering on elective government to do good by the citizens who elected it; another is that, unfortunately, voters must to some extent bear the consequences of choosing representatives badly. Within limits, to be sure; and we have constitutionally armed courts and other institutions to enforce those limits. But still, this is not just a constitutional democracy; it is a constitutional democracy.

It follows that, wherever possible, voters' choice of representatives should be respected rather than overturned in the name of good government. Legislative bodies should not be lightly...