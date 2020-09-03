Malawi: Chilima Pleased With Reforms in the Judiciary - Assures of Tonse Govt Support

3 September 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times Reporter

Vice-President Saulos Chilima met the Judiciary management to appreciate the progress of the reforms that they are undertaking as well as to discuss new areas of reform, giving assuarance that the Tonse administration, which President Lazarus Chakwera is leading, remains committed to supporting the justice delivery system- not in words but in practice.

The Veep, who is also Minister of Economic Planning and Public Sector Reforms, said he was pleased to note that the Judiciary has registered tremendous progress in the reforms it has been undertaking.

"The reforms have been clearly classified as implemented ones, under implementation and planned reforms. The reforms that have been implemented this far include case management system, creation of High Court divisions to ensure specialisation in dealing with cases and to guarantee speedy disposal of cases and the placement of professional magistrates at District Courts with the aim of improving service delivery," he said.

He said on reforms under progress, the Judiciary is working on performance appraisals, functional reviews, service charter, court rehabilitation and the construction of a commercial court.

One of the planned reforms that the Judiciary is working on to ensure that it acquires a fixed percentage of national budget to ensure sustainable financial independence.

