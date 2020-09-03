South Africa - the Upside-Down World of Racial Capitalism and Black Lives Matter, Part 2

2 September 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Jeff Rudin

The ANC's Black Lives Matter is not a hypocrisy. It is much more than that. It is a defence. It is the second of the two ways in which the African rich seek to think well of themselves. It serves as a self-justification of otherwise intolerable actions and unthinkable greed.

This is Part 2 in a two-part series. Part 1 can be read here.

The failure of the South African Left

This is a subject more properly dealt with by books, many books. This is true even when, as here, the focus is exclusively on the white Left. The absence of a black Left critique (with the notable exception of Neville Alexander silenced by death in 2012) makes evident their concurrence with the positions of their white comrades.

Two events (although both involving the SACP and Cosatu) encapsulate the general failure.

The first event began with a heated public debate in the build-up to the 1994 elections. At issue was the pay and perks given to the outgoing members of the apartheid Parliament. The critique from the Left was that MPs' salaries, rather than continuing to be that of the First World, should reflect the Third World reality of most...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

