South Africa: In Praise of a Design Ethos Which Flows From Structure to Streets

analysis

The work-from-home reality highlights the importance of reactivating our streets, breathing new life into our underutilised high streets and working to make isolated shopping malls more interactive.

Cyril Ramaphosa, South Africa's walking president, set tongues wagging when he first took office thanks to his habit of taking a brisk morning walk.

From Gugulethu to Rosebank and the Cape Town seafront, the president hit the pavements, often attracting an entourage of followers.

President Cyril Ramaphosa during his early morning walk on February 07, 2018 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images / Brenton Geach) President Cyril Ramaphosa during his early morning walk on February 07, 2018 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images / Brenton Geach)

These moments proved more than just an opportunity to engage directly with a world leader, they highlighted the social value and cohesiveness that comes with breaking down physical barriers and bringing our streets to life with human interaction.

The fact that Ramaphosa's daily ritual caused such a stir in South Africa is indicative of the closed nature of our high-walled suburbs and our segregated cities. In other parts of the world, French President Emmanuel Macron and Danish Prime Minister Lars Lokke...