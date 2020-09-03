South Africa: How the Tafelberg Judgment Affects the Future of Social Housing in Central Cape Town

analysis

Since the Western Cape High Court overturned the sale of the Tafelberg school this week, the big question is: What's next for social housing in central Cape Town?

The sale of the Tafelberg site in Sea Point, Cape Town, is significant as it could set a precedent on how state land is used for housing, said Professor Edgar Pieterse, director of the African Centre for Cities at the University of Cape Town. However, he cautioned that only focusing resources on social housing could take resources from existing housing projects.

On Monday, 31 August, the Western Cape High Court set aside the 2015 sale of the provincially owned property. At the time, the then premier, Helen Zille, and the Western Cape Cabinet decided to sell the property to create funds to purchase office space for the Western Cape Education Department. Ndifuna Ukwazi and Reclaim the City then took the province to court to set aside the sale as they believed the province had not followed due process in selling the property for R135-million to the Phyllis Jowell Jewish Day School.

Pieterse described the...