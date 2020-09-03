South Africa: How the Tafelberg Judgment Affects the Future of Social Housing in Central Cape Town

3 September 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Suné Payne

Since the Western Cape High Court overturned the sale of the Tafelberg school this week, the big question is: What's next for social housing in central Cape Town?

The sale of the Tafelberg site in Sea Point, Cape Town, is significant as it could set a precedent on how state land is used for housing, said Professor Edgar Pieterse, director of the African Centre for Cities at the University of Cape Town. However, he cautioned that only focusing resources on social housing could take resources from existing housing projects.

On Monday, 31 August, the Western Cape High Court set aside the 2015 sale of the provincially owned property. At the time, the then premier, Helen Zille, and the Western Cape Cabinet decided to sell the property to create funds to purchase office space for the Western Cape Education Department. Ndifuna Ukwazi and Reclaim the City then took the province to court to set aside the sale as they believed the province had not followed due process in selling the property for R135-million to the Phyllis Jowell Jewish Day School.

Pieterse described the...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Drama as Kenyan Socialite Vera Sidika's Ex Parades Her Nude Pics
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Guinean Opposition Vows Protests As President Goes for Third Term
Was Russia Behind the Coup in Mali?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.