Namibia: Conservancies Receive N$6m in Financial Relief

THE Conservation Relief, Recovery and Resilience Facility (CRRRF) has disbursed over N$6 million to conservancies in Namibia during its first quarter.

The Environmental Investment Fund (EIF) announced first-quarter figures last week, indicating that a total N$6 576 500 was paid to 84 conservancies from May to July.

The facility was launched in May to provide financial relief to community-based natural resource management (CBNRM) institutions affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The amounts indicated are only a portion of the donations received from each stakeholder, with the remaining funds to be distributed in the next three quarters.

Among the disbursements are N$1 815 000 from the EIF and United Nations Development Programme, which benefited 10 conservancies, N$1 485 000 from the Community Conservation Fund of Namibia (CCFN) for the Integrated Rural Development and Nature Conservation (IRDNC) and The Nature Conservancy (TNC), which benefited 29 conservancies. Some N$1 200 00 from the CCFN and World Wildlife Fund benefited seven conservancies, and N$1 207 500 from the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) benefited 25 conservancies.

Furthermore, N$600 000 from the CCFN and German banking group KfW benefited five conservancies, N$255 000 from the Namibia Nature Foundation benefited 25 conservancies and another N$14 000 from the IRDNC benefited one conservancy.

The Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism previously said it was imperative to keep conservancies functional despite difficulties caused by the ongoing pandemic, because they are crucial institutions in wildlife conservation and poverty reduction.

During the launch of the facility, EIF chief executive officer Benedict Libanda indicated that 60% of Namibians are reliant on natural resource use for their livelihoods.

"About 230 000 people live within the CBNRM areas. In 2018, communal conservancies facilitated more than 4 900 jobs, with the majority employed as game guards and in the tourism and hospitality industry, representing about N$65 million to N$80 million in wages and salaries.

"All these economic benefits have been eroded by Covid-19, threatening household food security, the unsustainable utilisation of natural resources, and poaching," Libanda said.

According to environment ministry spokesperson Romeo Muyunda, hunting and lodge operations paid N$60 million in annual payments to conservancies in 2018, and an additional N$65 million was paid to household which were primarily used for salaries.

"Consequently, the Covid-19 pandemic has resulted in the loss of income to most communal conservancies due to the complete halt in hunting and tourism activities," Muyunda said.

The financial relief facility is slated to run until April 2021.

