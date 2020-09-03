Namibia: Schools to Re-Open in Phases

THE Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture has decided to reopen schools in phases after concerns that the novel coronavirus would be transmitted with pupils returning to face-to-face classes.

With president Hage Geingob having announced that schools would be reopening on 7 September, the Namibia National Teachers Union expressed fears about welcoming pupils back to school while the number of coronavirus infections are surging.

Education minister Anna Nghipondoka on Thursday said after talks with the union, it has been decided that Grade 7, 8 and 9 classes would resume on 7 September in all regions, except the Khomas region.

She added that Grade 4, 5 and 6 classes would resume on 14 September for the rest of the country, including Khomas. During that time, Khomas will also commence with Grade 7, 8 and 9 classes.

Nghipondoka further noted that preprimary to Grade 3 classes will resume on 21 September.

"The parties jointly take cognisance that the delay of opening of schools will have consequences for many stakeholders. The calendar adjustments will be communicated in due course," she said.