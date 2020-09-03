Namibia: Border Closure Hit Recyclers Hard

THE closure of the national borders, especially to South Africa, has left collectors who survive on selling recyclable materials such as bottles and cans with very little to survive on.

They say, because there is a glut of recyclables, prices have also dropped significantly.

Fridle Cooper (54), a returnable bottle seller at Walvis Bay says he now makes a quarter of what he used to before the ban on alcohol sale and the lockdown as the prices of returnable bottles has dropped.

"I used to make between N$140 and N$170 per day before coronavirus broke out. With the lockdown I make N$70 from two shopping trolleys of empty bottles. The buyers dropped prices because they cannot take the bottles out of the country for recycling in South Africa," said Cooper.

He mainly collects bottles from shebeens but these have not been operational since April when the sale of alcohol was banned.

"I now have to walk from house to house asking people for a few bottles they might have. It takes me longer to fill the trolley because I mainly collect Tassenberg and Castelo bottles," said Cooper.

The income derived from the bottles sales goes towards the rent for his shack at Kuisebmond.

Alfred Samuel was a builder but resorted to collecting recyclables at the Walvis Bay dumpsite when the construction industry collapsed a few years ago.

He collects cooldrink and beer cans which he also finds difficult to sell.

"I don't know why life is like this. With coronavirus we are now just here sorting out rubbish but with no income as the buyers don't come here anymore. I tried other items but even the locals are not coming to the dumpsite to buy things, not even plants," he said.

They both pray that the borders are opened and for life to get back to normal.

In Windhoek, the Distell Namibia bottles depot in the Northern Industrial Area had stacks of empty bottles all waiting to be sent out for recycling.

The Namibian understands that the bottles operations have even closed for now, and bottle recyclers wait for lockdown rstrictions to be lifted.

