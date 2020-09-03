South Africa: Employment and Labour On Increase in Covid-19 Claims in the Mining/Iron and Steel Industries

press release

A total of 5986 claims have been lodged with the Compensation Fund (CF) for Covid-19 sickness contracted while at work. Of that number, 3782 claims have been submitted directly to the Compensation Fund and a further 2009 to Rand Mutual while Federated Employees have received 195 claims.

Rand Mutual, which operates under licence as granted by the Minister of Employment and Labour and covers mostly workers in the mining and iron and steel industries has seen a sharp rise and has paid out R3.3-million in dependant benefits while the CF has paid R419 182.85 in medical aid claims. Rand Mutual has also disbursed R18 251.00 for burial costs.

Of the 3782 claims received by the CF, 2074 come from the Western Cape followed by Eastern Cape with 666, Gauteng with 481, KwaZulu-Natal with 435, Mpumalanga 74, North West 29, Northern Cape with 20 and Limpopo 3.

The CF has accepted liability to 2296, which represents 60.7% of the claims received, repudiated 544 which is 14.4% and 942 await adjudication which represents 24.9% of the claims received directly.

Of the 2009 claims received by Rand Mutual, Gauteng has received 1530 claims, 154 in the Eastern Cape, 83 in Kwazulu-Natal, 64 in the Western Cape, 36 in North West, 19 in Limpopo, 56 in the Free State and 64 are unknown. Of the 2009 claims received so far, 1869 or 93% percent are pending adjudication.

Federated employers who represent workers mostly in the construction sector has received a total of 195 claims - mostly from Gauteng (110), Western Cape (31), Kwazulu-Natal (12), Northern Cape (10), North West (9), Free State (4) and (3) in Mpumalanga.

As the CF Commissioner Vuyo Mafata has pointed out, in cases where the claims have been repudiated, with better information, the claim could still be approved and the Fund will accept liability.