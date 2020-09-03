South Africa's Weekly Trends Report - 27 August - 3 September

3 September 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Centre for Analytics and Behavioural Change

This is a summary of the trending, highest impact, and most active themes and narratives identified in South African social media conversations in the past week.

Two letters trended this week, indicating the gravity attached to corruption in the ruling party and to continuing conflict between proponents of various political persuasions within its ranks.

Ramaphosa writes to the ANC

Conversations about President Cyril Ramaphosa gained volume following his letter to members of the ANC expressing his plan to root out corruption in the ruling party. This grew throughout the week until it spiked at 5pm on Saturday, 29 August.

This chart shows the usage of "Ramaphosa" on Twitter in the past week.

As the conversation started @RenaldoGouws tweeted: "you got jokes Cyril" in response to Ramaphosa's letter. The post questioned the decision to place Zandile Gumede as a member of the KwaZulu-Natal legislature while there were charges of corruption against her. Speculation over who would come under the hammer in the plan to root out corruption continued throughout the week, with some commentators saying the rot had spread too far.

Zuma writes to Ramaphosa

Driving the spike in conversation on 29 August was the hashtag #zumalettertoramaphosa, which led to the...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

