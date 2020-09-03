South Africa: Children's Deaths As a Result of Police Action - an Unacceptable Failure of International and Constitutional Obligations

analysis

Two children have died at the hands of police in South Africa during the last week. Both of the children were innocent of any crime.

In the case of 9 year old Leo Williams, who was caught by a stray rubber bullet when police opened fire on protestors during a service delivery protest in St Helena Bay, he was not even involved in the protest action. News reports indicate he was playing indoors when this occurred. The police say Nathaniel Julies, a 16 year old boy with down syndrome, was shot in the crossfire when they opened fire on gangsters. Family members say that he was shot by police when he failed to answer questions. Full investigations by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate will hopefully reveal the full stories. But so far we know enough to say that these were two eminently avoidable deaths. We also know the deaths were caused by the use of force by police involving lethal weapons.

At the international level, the United Nations requires states to equip law enforcement officers with less-lethal weapons, and to provide training for their appropriate use. Earlier this year the UN provided detailed standards through the UN Human Rights Guidance...