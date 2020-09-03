South Africa: A Global Investment in Public Health Is Vital for the Survival of Future Generations

3 September 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Wafaa M El-Sadr

Every evening during the early days of the pandemic, people opened their windows at a set hour to applaud the heroic women and men who were putting their health on the line in the fight against Covid-19. In New York, London, Madrid and other cities, it became something of a ritual. For me, it was a daily reminder of those invisible workers, the public health professionals who battle the pandemic behind the scenes. It was also a reminder of how now, more than ever, we must invest in public health.

In a few short but seemingly endless months, an infinitesimal and invisible force has brought even the wealthiest and most resourced countries to their knees.

The power of the novel coronavirus to shut down human activity has been so great that seismologists registered a decrease in the vibration of the earth. The human toll has already been devastating and, in the few minutes it takes to read this article, Covid-19 will almost certainly claim more lives, particularly the lives of the most vulnerable.

Did this catastrophe need to happen? The answer is no. If only we had prioritised public health, we might have been able to stop this epidemic in...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

