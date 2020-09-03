Ghana: NDP to Endorse Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings As Flag-Bearer

The National Democratic Party (NDP), will this weekend hold a twin delegates conference to endorse former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings, as the flag-bearer of the party.

The two-day conference, which would be held tomorrow, September 4, and Saturday, September 5, 2020, in Accra, would also be used to deliberate on issues pertaining to the party, and deepen the nationwide structures of the party.

The National Communications Director of the party, Maame Yaa Edusei, told the Ghanaian Times that the party would hold a plenary session to mainly discuss the party's constitution on Friday.

She added that, the party would organise its delegates' conference, to acclaim the flagbearer, and outdoor her running mate.

Maame Edusei said the party would outdoor its elected national executives to steer the affairs of the party for the next four years.

She stated that the delegates for this year's conference would be drawn from all the 16 regions of Ghana, numbering eighty, in compliance with the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) protocol.

The event according to the party would be on the theme, 'Shared leadership for national transformation human empowerment and anti-corruption.'

Meanwhile, the General Secretary of the party, Alhaji Mohammed Frimpong, had earlier noted through a press statement that the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party last month unanimously affirmed the choice of Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings to lead the party in this year's elections.

Her selection by NEC was from a shortlist of three party members, who expressed interest in leading the party for the 2020 Election.

The NDP is an offshoot of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), founded in 2012 by Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings.