Ghana: CJ Opens Amasaman Court Complex

The Chief Justice, Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah, yesterday inaugurated a modern court complex constructed at the cost of GH¢1,150,787.16 at Amasaman in the Ga West Municipal in the Greater Accra Region.

The edifice, completed within a year, comprises both High and Circuit courts and facilities such as courtrooms, offices and a docket section.

It was funded with grant from Urban Development, a performance-based fund from the World Bank.

Justice Anin-Yeboah in his remarks, reminded District Assemblies of their mandate under the Local Governance Act 1993, to ensure unhindered access to justice at the grass roots.

Mr Anin-Yeboah implored the judges who would be discharging their duties from the court complex to dispense justice without fear or favour, affection or ill-will, adding that "the building symbolises the rule of law".

"With the construction of this court complex, it is my expectation that the justice needs of this increasing population within the Ga West Municipal will be met as cases will be disposed of with greater sense of urgency to achieve the quality justice we all crave for, "he added.

Mr Anin urged the public to report any Judicial Officer who would make any unlawful demands in the discharge of his or her duty to the Complaints Units of the Judicial Service for disciplinary action to be taken against that person or group of people.

He admonished the staff to maintain the building and its facilities well to justify the investment made by the assembly.

The Chief Justice urged the Ga West Municipal Assembly (GWMA) to show commitment to providing decent accommodation for the Judge who will be presiding over cases in the High Court as well as the Judges presiding over cases in the already existing Circuit Court.

"You have, by the provision of this edifice, lived up to your responsibility per the Local Government Act 1993 (Act 462)Section 10 (3)(g), which enjoins the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies to ensure ready access to courts in the district for the promotion of justice," he added.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the GWMA, Mr Clement Nii Lantey Wilkinson, said the government was committed in ensuring maximum security and justice delivery for the citizenry.

He said the main objective of the assembly's medium-term plan adopted in 2018 was to bring justice to the doorstep of the people.

The MCE said the court complex will reduce the burden on the Accra High Court since people living within and around the Amasaman catchment area would now have access to seek justice at Amasaman.

Mr Wilkinson assured the public that the there were lands in the municipality which the assembly could help the Judicial Service to acquire to construct bungalows for the staff of the courts.

The programme was attended by High and Circuit Court judges, the Chief of Amasaman, Nii Amish Oseku, Assembly members, religious leaders and security personnel among others.