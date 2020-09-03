Ghana: President Cuts Sod for Construction of Phase III of Five District Water Scheme

3 September 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Alberto Mario Noretti, Adaklu-Anfoe

President Akufo-Addo on Tuesday cut the sod at Adaklu-Anfoe in the Adaklu District of the Volta Region for the phase III of the Five District Water Scheme.

The Euro 16.87 million project, when competed in two years, will serve 89,107 people in 183 communities in five districts with potable water through 90 standpipes and several private and institutional connections.

The beneficiary districts are Central Tongu, North Tongu, Adaklu, Agotime-Ziope and Ho-West.

The project is being executed by Messrs STRABAG AG of Austria with a concessionary loan facility from Raiffeisenbank International of Vienna, Austria, under the supervision of Community Water and Sanitation Agency (CWSA).

Performing the ceremony, Nana Akufo-Addo urged investors to take advantage of the extension of safe water to communities in the various districts and establish lucrative business ventures in those areas and also provide jobs for the youth.

The President said that water was so basic to life and for that matter the government was committed to expanding access to water in the various communities as a matter of priority.

He said that such moves would definitely reduce the incidence of water-borne diseases in the rural areas and boost productivity.

According to Nana Akufo-Addo, the government would not at any cost drift away from its firm stance to provide viable social interventions to woo investors to the rural areas to stimulate growth in the local economy.

He entreated the beneficiary communities of the water project to protect the facility so that it lasts for many years.

Madam Cecilia Abena Dapaah, Minister of the Water Resources and Sanitation said that the multi-district water project bore testimony to the importance that government attached to the recipient communities, and for that matter the region.

The provision of clean water in those areas, she said, must enhance their standard of hygiene as well.

In a welcome address, Togbe Gbogbi thanked President Akufo-Addo for demonstrating his concern for the area in practical and monumental terms such as the water project.

He described the water project as a 'dream-come-true' and cause for great joy beyond measure.

