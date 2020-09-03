Kenya: One of Kenya's Greatest Horsemen Mike Garner Dies

Mike Garner, a familiar face in Kenyan racing community circles has died. Garner was an amateur jockey in the 60's and 70's. He also competed in National Hunt races.

He won the Ngong edition of a Grand National three times, on the same horse, Louis, conditioned by Mou Harris. There is now a Feature named after him over 2,800m called the Louis Cup. Garner also became chief starter among other duties at the course.

His wife Linda, has been associated with the OBTS forever, issuing a monthly magazine, full of entertaining news on the sport. It is safe to say, Garner and Linda rarely missed a race meeting.

Garner never pulled any punches, he would make judgement calls when necessary, if riders were being thoroughly ignorant or arrogant. His daughter, Sharon, actually rode as an esteemed professional jockey from early teenage years through to her twenties.

Father Pat, was champion trainer severally, and Garner followed suit in his own yard on Mbagathi Ridge. After many winners in all divisions, he gave up this career and the Jockey Club made him an Honorary Member for consistent services.

Hobbies included fishing and relaxing with wildlife in the bush. Mike was extremely sociable, but he had an unfortunate ending on life support, after an abominable operation. Our sincerest condolences go out to Linda, Sharon, Patrick, and, his six grand-children.

***

Jake Coulson stylishly won his first race as a trainer when his Quivvy Lough, 6, sailed through at Uttoxeter at 100-1. Quivvy Lough (Cillin Leonard), jumped all the hurdles without hitching over 2.7 miles, 5:44:1/10, for owner Kevin Dove.

Leonard kept the mare quiet until producing a late surge to gain half-a-length from Christopher Robin (Richard Patrick 7-2), Havana River (Mitchel Bastyan 10-1), and, Franz Klammer (Alexander Thorne 33-1). Sadlermor tailed off in the 16-runner field.