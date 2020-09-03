Sudan Irrigation Ministry - Nile At New Record Level and Rising

Khartoum / Tokar / Roseires — The National Flood Task Force of the Sudanese Ministry of Irrigation announced that the Khartoum water station yesterday recorded an increase of four centimetres, as the level of the Nile reached 17.56 meters, breaking the previous record of 17.43 metres registered on August 27. Floods have claimed at least 95 lives since July.

The Khartoum government called on the residents of the banks of the Blue Nile, the White Nile, and the River Nile, including the islands, to take caution as a further increase of four centimetres is expected during the coming three days.

According to the Ministry of Interior Affairs the death toll from the floods has risen to 95, since the beginning of the heavy rainfall in the end of July.

The Governor of Khartoum, Ayman Nimir, appealed to the Sudanese public to stand with the residents of the areas threatened by floods and to help them get out of this critical situation.

Red Sea state

Yesterday, the flooding of Khor* Baraka swept-away large parts of Tokar in Red Sea state, which led to the collapse of a large number of houses.

Activist Mustafa Ibrahim told Radio Dabanga that districts 7 and 8 of the town were flooded. The other districts are also affected.

The failure of pumps and the lack of burlap sacks impeded the filling of the openings, he said.

He called on the authorities to intervene urgently and provide tools and materials for the strengthening of the dykes.

People in Tokar demanded to expedite the evacuation of the affected people, especially women, children, and the elderly.

The Governor of Red Sea state, Abdallah Shangarai, dispatched a number of engineering committees to Tokar to provide emergency treatments and fill in fractures at the main bridge.

Blue Nile

In Blue Nile state, the rise in the water level of Khor Barang yesterday morning led to the collapse of the Soba bridge linking the north and south of the town of Roseires.

A listener told Radio Dabanga that the Soba districts are now cut off from the rest of Roseires and from the state capital Ed Damazin.

The Soba bridge linking the north and south of the town of Roseires

has collapsed (Social media)

The European Union Mission in Sudan will provide €100,000 to help the families most affected by the floods and floods in Sudan.

A shipment of aid provided by the UAE arrived in Khartoum. The relief items were distributed to the people living on Tuti Island in Khartoum, and the districts of Kaddour, Shambat, and Halfaya in Khartoum North.

The UAE Ambassador to Sudan inaugurated the first phase of his country's support for those affected by floods in the country.

Ambassador Hamad Al Junaibi explained that this aid represents the first phase of the Emirati aid to those affected by the floods in Sudan, provided by the Sharjah Charity House, and the aid will reach all those affected by the torrents and floods in all states of Sudan.

* A khor is a seasonal streambed or stream. In urban areas, it is a drainage ditch dug for rainwater.

