Kenya Optimistic of Flattening Covid-19 Curve As 212 New Cases Detected

3 September 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Joseph Muraya

Nairobi — Kenya's Health Ministry exuded confidence of flattening the COVID-19 curve Thursday, despite slowed testing capacity due to lack of reagents.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe had told a parliamentary committee on Wednesday that lack of the reagents was hampering the country's testing capacity, in what he blamed on an embargo by the US government due to the health crisis they are also facing with the highest infection in the world.

Kagwe said public health officials had resorted to manual testing, explaining why the sample size had reduced since last month.

But on Thursday, a Chief Administrative Secretary at the Ministry of Health, Dr Rashid Aman, said the ministry was confident that the curve will be flattened, and urged the public to adhere strictly to measures.

"From a sample size of 3,937, tested in the last 24 hours, 212 people have tested positive, bringing to 34,705 the number of confirmed positive cases," Dr Aman said, on a tour of Homa Bay where he inspected the county's preparedness in handling the pandemic.

He announced four new fatalities raising deaths in the country so far to 585.

But he also had good news, about 195 patients who had recovered from the virus, among them 141 who had been placed under the home-based care.

The pandemic broke out in the county in mid March, leading to tough restrictions including a night curfew, closure of schools and bars as well as a ban on large gatherings which remains in force.

