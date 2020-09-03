Malawi: Netball Gets Netrade Assurance On Botsalt Tourneys

Southern Region Netball Committee has received official assurances from Netrade Limited, who are the sponsors of Botsalt Under-20 League that they will bankroll the cup competitions despite effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The committee's General Secretary, Charity Gondwe said they held a meeting with Netrade, which she described as fruitful.

"We have been in contact with our sponsors, Netrade Limited, and they have assured us that they will sponsor the League against this year. We made a presentation to them on how we administered the League, and how we used the financial resources as well as the challenges that we encountered. They were happy with us and have since renewed the sponsorship."

Gondwe also said they negotiated for an increment in the sponsorship amount, but with how Covid-19 has affected businesses they will still appreciate the last sponsorship amount which was k8 million.

Netrade marketing manager Murray Evans, whose firm supplies Botsalt, said their support aims at promoting netball in the country from the grassroots'.

"The League aims to promote grassroots netball and we are coming back this year. We have assured them that everything is set on our part and just waiting for the resumption of netball," he said.

Botsalt league exclude teams that compete in the Blantyre and Districts Netball League (BDNL).

The League targets the seven districts from the Southern Region Netball Zone, namely Blantyre, Mwanza, Neno, Thyolo, Mulanje, Nsanje and Chikwawa, the league includes outfits from districts in the Eastern Region Netball Zone, namely Balaka, Machinga, Mangochi, Zomba, Chiradzulu and Phalombe.

Zomba Airwing Sisters are the cup holders having beaten Balaka Admarc 56-46 last year at BYC

