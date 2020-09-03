Malawi: Ntopwa, Sable Farming in Sponsorship Deal Talks

Barely few days after Ntopwa FC owner Isaac Jomo Osman officially announced he will no longer continue to bankroll the club as he is facing financial constraints, reports have emerged that Sable Farming Company has shown interest to take over.

A local radio reported on Wednesday that talks are already in progress between the two parties.

Unconfirmed reports also indicates that Sable wants to completely buy out the club.

Recently, Osman faced arrests on charges of inciting violence among other which he said have affected his businesses hence failure to continue sponsoring Ntopwa clubs.

Ntopwa was promoted into the elite league during the 2018-2019 season.

They managed to survive relegation in their debut season.

They finished on position 11 with 32 points from 30 games.

The trio of Dwangwa United, Mlatho Mponela and Masters United both from Central Region were relegated.