Zimbabwe: Speaker Warns Absconding Ministers

3 September 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Farirai Machivenyika

Cabinet ministers will he held in contempt of Parliament if they continue missing business sittings, Speaker of the National Assembly Advocate Jacob Mudenda warned yesterday.

He issued the warning after only a handful of ministers and deputy ministers attended yesterday's weekly Question and Answer Session.

Most members of the National Assembly resorted to directing their questions to the Leader of the House, Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi who deals with Government business.

"These ministers are undermining the President and Government. There have been no apologies that have been tendered. If next week there are no ministers, there must be someone from the floor who moves a point of order and raise a motion so that we can deal with them for contempt of Parliament," said Adv Mudenda.

He urged Minister Ziyambi to ensure ministers attended Parliament and take its business seriously.

Some of the ministers that were present included Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa, Defence and War Veterans Affairs Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, Women's Affairs, Community and Small and Medium Enterprises Development Dr Sithembiso Nyoni, Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation and Science and Technology Development Minister Professor Amon Murwira, Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Deputy Minister Mike Madiro, Finance and Economic Development Deputy Minister Clemence Chiduwa, and Energy and Power Development Deputy Minister Magna Mudyiwa.

The ministers who took the trouble to seek official leave of absence are Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere, Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe, Mines and Mining Development Minister Winston Chitando, Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Joel Biggie Matiza, National Housing and Social Amenities Minister Daniel Garwe, Primary and Secondary Education Minister Cain Mathema, Local Government and Public Works Minister July Moyo and Industry and Commerce Minister Dr Sekai Nzenza.

Adv Mudenda said MPs who tested positive for Covid-19 following tests conducted on Monday and Tuesday would be contacted individually and be required to self-isolate.

Parliament would provide the necessary support to those who test positive.

