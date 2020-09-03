Malawi: Mulhako Wa Alhomwe Festival Hangs in Balance - Muchanankhwaye

2 September 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Mulhako wa Alhomwe chief executive officer Muchanankhwaye Mpuluka said the Lhomwe cultural grouping is in dilemma over hosting of this year's the annual festival which usually take place in October.

Mpuluka said the grouping widely associated with the erstwhile ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP)- whose stronghold lies in the so-called Lhomwe belt, has yet started preparations for the event which previously normally used to take place in October.

He said the novel coronavirus pandemic and government restrictions on gatherings of not more than 100 people may be some of the reason that may force them to cancel the festival.

"The board and chiefs failed to meet last month to discuss whether or not to cancel this year's celebration," said Mpuluka.

However, he had little hope that only if the Covid-19 situation in the country improves by end September, the celebration will take place, but if not will indeed be canceled.

Chewa Heritage Foundation (Chefo) has since cancelled its annual cultural festival called Kulamba due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Organisers of the Maseko Ngoni cultural ceremony called Umhlangano wa Maseko , Mgonapamuhanya for Tumbukas and Chiwanja Cha Ayao said they will continue to monitor the coronavirus situation before deciding if the cultural event will take place.

