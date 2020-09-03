Zimbabwe: Ndiweni-Masuku New PSC Deputy Chair

President Mnangagwa has appointed Lupane University Pro-Vice Chancellor Dr Nomathemba Ndiweni-Masuku as the new deputy chair of the Public Service Commission with immediate effect.

In a statement yesterday, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda said: "Dr Ndiweni-Masuku's experience in the public and academic sector will assist the Public Service Commission, particularly at a time when Government is setting up the Public Service Academy. She brings much needed expertise as a public administrator and renowned member of the academic society and member of the National Defence University Council."

A strong academic administrator and biochemist, Dr Ndiweni-Masuku became a high school teacher in 1987, before moving to the University of Zimbabwe's department of veterinary chemistry as a staff development fellow.

She was appointed veterinary biochemistry lecturer in 1991, a post she held until 2005.

Later that year, she joined the National University of Science and Technology's medical school where she served as Dean and senior lecturer in medical biochemistry until 2015 when she was appointed Pro-Vice Chancellor at Lupane State University.

Among many other academic accomplishments, Dr Ndiweni-Masuku holds a Bachelor of Science degree in biochemistry from the University of Zimbabwe, a Master of Philosophy in biochemistry from University of Cambridge and a Doctorate in biochemical immunology from the University of Bristol, Britain.

She has also earned post-graduate qualifications in education, supervisory management and higher education management from the University of Zimbabwe, Zimbabwe Institute of Management and the University of Witwatersrand.

Dr Ndiweni-Masuku served on many boards, among them the Health Professions Authority of Zimbabwe, Medical Research Council of Zimbabwe, Research Council of Zimbabwe, Mpilo Central Hospital Management Board and Zimbabwe Investment Authority.