Zimbabwe: Ndiweni-Masuku New PSC Deputy Chair

3 September 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Elliot Ziwira

President Mnangagwa has appointed Lupane University Pro-Vice Chancellor Dr Nomathemba Ndiweni-Masuku as the new deputy chair of the Public Service Commission with immediate effect.

In a statement yesterday, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda said: "Dr Ndiweni-Masuku's experience in the public and academic sector will assist the Public Service Commission, particularly at a time when Government is setting up the Public Service Academy. She brings much needed expertise as a public administrator and renowned member of the academic society and member of the National Defence University Council."

A strong academic administrator and biochemist, Dr Ndiweni-Masuku became a high school teacher in 1987, before moving to the University of Zimbabwe's department of veterinary chemistry as a staff development fellow.

She was appointed veterinary biochemistry lecturer in 1991, a post she held until 2005.

Later that year, she joined the National University of Science and Technology's medical school where she served as Dean and senior lecturer in medical biochemistry until 2015 when she was appointed Pro-Vice Chancellor at Lupane State University.

Among many other academic accomplishments, Dr Ndiweni-Masuku holds a Bachelor of Science degree in biochemistry from the University of Zimbabwe, a Master of Philosophy in biochemistry from University of Cambridge and a Doctorate in biochemical immunology from the University of Bristol, Britain.

She has also earned post-graduate qualifications in education, supervisory management and higher education management from the University of Zimbabwe, Zimbabwe Institute of Management and the University of Witwatersrand.

Dr Ndiweni-Masuku served on many boards, among them the Health Professions Authority of Zimbabwe, Medical Research Council of Zimbabwe, Research Council of Zimbabwe, Mpilo Central Hospital Management Board and Zimbabwe Investment Authority.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Drama as Kenyan Socialite Vera Sidika's Ex Parades Her Nude Pics
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Guinean Opposition Vows Protests As President Goes for Third Term
Was Russia Behind the Coup in Mali?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.