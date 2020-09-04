Kenya: Forbes Lists Kenya Among 9 Countries Open for Tourism, Business Travel

3 September 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Joseph Muraya

Nairobi — Forbes Magazine has listed Kenya among 9 countries open for both tourism and business travel, citing 'fairly good' COVID-19 trend.

The country is listed among countries like Mexico, Turkey, Maldives, and Dubai.

Of the many considerations, the country is seen as a favourable choice of destination during the ongoing global pandemic due to its lenient entry requirements.

According to the Ministry of Health, foreigners only need proof of a COVID-19 negative test, with the test having been conducted at least within 96 hours of arrival.

The current drop in cases of infections has also placed the country in a favourable position.

"It's interesting to note that Kenya restarted international flights to and from the country on August 1st and since then case numbers have steadily decreased," reads the article by the Forbes Magazine published on Thursday.

By yesterday, Kenya had 34,493 coronavirus cases recorded since March, out of which 20,449 have recovered and 581 fatalities.

The tourism sector has been on its knees since March when the country witnessed a lockdown from the rest of the world.

Over time, President Uhuru Kenyatta has relaxed some of the stringent precautionary measures though a dusk to dawn curfew is still in effect.

Bars and night clubs have been given 30 days to come up with the regulatory measures to curb the spread of coronavirus among revelers.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

